Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $53.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 10.91% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $53,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,187,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,810.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 204,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000.

JPUS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.35. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

