Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 3,353 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 419,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

