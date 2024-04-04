Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 458 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

