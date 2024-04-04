Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 8,282 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 193,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

