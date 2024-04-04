Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.33. 9,494,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 43,528,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

