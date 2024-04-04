Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
NYSE PW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
