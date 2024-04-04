Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.79

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $86.53, with a volume of 90641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,601 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.