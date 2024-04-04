ProPetro Holding Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.13. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 838,331 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.