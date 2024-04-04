Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $75.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.88 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

