PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 786.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.89. 331,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

