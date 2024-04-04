Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $66.63. 798,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

