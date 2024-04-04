Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 10%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,135,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 458,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.