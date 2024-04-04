PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

PVH Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PVH by 37.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

