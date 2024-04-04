PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.000 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

