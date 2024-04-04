Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $328.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.80 and a 200-day moving average of $324.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $494.05.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

