Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EQ)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Equillium Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.