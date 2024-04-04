Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
