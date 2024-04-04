Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Equillium Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equillium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

