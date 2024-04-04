Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Boosted by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

UHS opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,152,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

