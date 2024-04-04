Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.38

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 48706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.