Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $79.30 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

