Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By Zacks Research

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE QSR opened at C$103.79 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$84.73 and a 52 week high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.46.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. Also, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67. Insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.779 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.33%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

