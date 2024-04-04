Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By Zacks Research

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE QSR opened at C$103.79 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$84.73 and a 52 week high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.46.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. Also, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67. Insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.779 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.33%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

