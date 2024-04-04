Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Lifted by Zacks Research

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 91.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 642.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Macerich by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

