Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 0.8 %

BIIB opened at $207.93 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $205.36 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.