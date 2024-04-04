Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $446.03 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $446.03 million and approximately $48.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00006425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.94 or 0.05044436 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00026606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

