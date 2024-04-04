QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 2.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,358,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,832,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,363 shares of company stock worth $1,038,288. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.