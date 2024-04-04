QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 3.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 2,423,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,000,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

