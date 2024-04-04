QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144,055.93 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $144,055.93 and $319.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00122117 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $501.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

