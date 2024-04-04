Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
