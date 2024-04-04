Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.