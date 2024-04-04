R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of RCM opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

