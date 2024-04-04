Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group
Radian Group Price Performance
RDN stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.
