Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Radian Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.