Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.82 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $117.82 million and $12.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012076 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

