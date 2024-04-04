Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $665.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.30. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.27.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ranpak by 10.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 442,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 7.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 495,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 49,915 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

