Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 221.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

