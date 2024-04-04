Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.8%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.18. 924,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,074,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

