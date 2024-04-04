Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $69.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

RRR stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

