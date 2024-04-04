Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 46.99 on Thursday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 44.00 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

