Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGLS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

