Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,628,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,686 shares.The stock last traded at $42.06 and had previously closed at $42.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Relx by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Relx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.