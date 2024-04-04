Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

TSE:DOO opened at C$100.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.97. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

