Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.20

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of 113.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 30,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $216,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $892,329 in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reservoir Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

