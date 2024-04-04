ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $224.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.20.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $186.04 on Monday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.