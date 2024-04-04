ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -1.90 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.42 billion $149.55 million 24.15

ReWalk Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 341 1178 2283 98 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.03%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 7.75%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -60.73% -66.23% -14.11%

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics competitors beat ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

