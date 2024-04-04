Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,810. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

