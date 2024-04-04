Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5,808.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,406. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.71.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.14.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

