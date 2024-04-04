Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $440,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $541.79. The stock had a trading volume of 154,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.95 and a 200 day moving average of $479.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

