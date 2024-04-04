Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,982. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
