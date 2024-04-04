Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,461 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

QSR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

