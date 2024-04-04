Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 7,414,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,104,020. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

