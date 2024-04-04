RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 103,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,062. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

