RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 103,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,062. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.