RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
RIV stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
