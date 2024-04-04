Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,082,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,582,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

